Surfco offers state of the art sanitization for businesses

Bentonville, AR – One local business is ready to clean up. Surfco Restoration and Construction is already known in the area for cleaning up fire and water damage, but they are also capable of taking care of harmful bacteria, air pollutants, dust, and viruses.

We leave no stone unturned in our efforts to provide the most comprehensive cleaning service in town. How do we do it? It starts with the products we use. Our company has invested in high-quality cleaning agents and tools that are proven to eliminate bacteria and limit the spread of illness and disease. Surfco Restoration and Construction, LLC

The staff trained is in hospital-grade cleaning and utilize a state of the art technology called SteraMist, to sanitize any space.

SteraMist utilizes Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) that is a patented two-step process that activates and ionizes a 7.8% Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) solution through a Cold Plasma Arc. The fine fog that is created is called Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) that contains a high concentration of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) consisting mostly of hydroxyl radicals (-OH). These hydroxyl radicals damage pathogenic organisms through cellular disruption and/or dysfunction. This allows for disinfection and decontamination of small targeted surfaces to large areas.

Our team of technicians are trained and qualified to execute detailed cleaning and sanitizing of touch points on horizontal and vertical surfaces that are non-porous. Included in our arsenal of equipment are specialty foggers and surface misting. We closely follow the guidelines and standards set by the CDC, EPA and Osha. These services are offered in residential, commercial and industrial settings. Surfco Restoration and Construction, LLC

For more information on Surfco’s sanitization services contact them at (479) 287-6205.