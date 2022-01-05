The 5-Buck Bundle is Back!

The best lottery deal of the year is here! The 5-Buck Bundle from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is $6 in tickets for only $5. That’s THREE chances to win a major jackpot! The bundle includes a Powerball®ticket with Power Play®($3 Value), a Mega Millions®ticket ($2 Value), and a FREE Natural State Jackpot ticket ($1 Value)!

Just visit your local lottery retailer and ask for the 5-Buck Bundle. All tickets in the bundle must be Quick Picks, so your numbers will be chosen for you at random. Just sit back and see if you’re a winner!

Lottery players have won more than $3.8 billion in prizes since 2009! Don’t wait to join in the winning fun. Ask for the 5-Buck Bundle today!

Bundle eligible with Quick Picks only. The offer ends February 28. Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for game odds and details. Always remember to play responsibly. If gambling is causing a problem for you or someone you know, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

