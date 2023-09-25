Bespoke Homes, a renowned and trusted real estate developer, has proudly announced the introduction of their newest residential subdivision, The Village at Pinnacle Hills, in Rogers, Arkansas. This one-of-a-kind development offers a mix of multi-family, single-family, and live-work spaces, providing a diverse range of housing options to suit your unique lifestyle. With 147 homes nestled within fully maintained grounds, you’ll experience the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility.

Step into your new home and be greeted by luxury finishes that will exceed your expectations. From high-end appliances to premium fixtures, every detail has been carefully selected to create a space that exudes elegance and sophistication. Whether you choose a multi-family unit or a single-family home, you can rest assured that your living space will be a sanctuary of style and comfort.

​But it’s not just the interiors that make The Village at Pinnacle Hills truly special. Step outside and discover a world of recreational opportunities right at your doorstep. Challenge your friends to a game of pickleball or bocce ball on our dedicated courts, or take a refreshing dip in the sparkling pool on a sunny day. For those who prefer a leisurely stroll, our walking paths wind through the development, providing a serene environment to enjoy nature and connect with neighbors.

One of the standout features of The Village at Pinnacle Hills is its unbeatable location. Situated within walking distance of restaurants and shopping, you’ll never have to venture far to satisfy your cravings or indulge in some retail therapy. Imagine being able to leave your car behind and simply stroll to your favorite local eatery or boutique. Convenience has never been so effortless. Whether you’re a young professional seeking a modern, low-maintenance lifestyle, an empty nester looking to downsize without compromising on luxury, or an active retiree craving a vibrant community, The Village at Pinnacle Hills has something for everyone. Our live-work spaces also cater to small business owners who desire the convenience of running their operations from home.

​Investors take note! The Village at Pinnacle Hills presents a lucrative real estate opportunity in a highly desirable location. With its mix of housing options and an array of amenities, this development is sure to attract a wide range of tenants, ensuring a steady return on investment. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this exceptional community. Contact us today to learn more about The Village at Pinnacle Hills and secure your place in this unparalleled living experience.

Community Amenities