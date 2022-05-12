As we impatiently wait for spring to arrive, we thought we’d spend our time exploring just
how many things there are to do in Bella Vista. Fun fact, it is one of the most
outdoor-oriented towns in NWA. With over 150 miles of mountain biking and multi-use
trails, 7 recreation lakes, 6 golf courses, disc golf, pickleball courts, and much more, it is
the perfect place for the active crowd to buy a home. Now something to keep in mind,
these benefits are for Bella Vista residents so keep that in mind when you are looking to
buy a home. There are some affordable POA dues and activity cards. You can find more
information about that here.
No matter where you are driving in Bella Vista, it is impossible to miss the beautifully
maintained greens of the SIX golf courses scattered throughout the area. For those who
want to get tips on improving their stroke game at the practice facility, you can schedule
some time with one of the on-staff golf pros. If golf isn’t what holds your interest, there is
no shortage of alternatives to participate in. There are 8 tennis courts (with pro
instructors available), 3 fitness centers, a mini-golf course, an 18 hole disc golf course,
3 pools, campgrounds and parks, and even a gun range.
Next up are the INSANE amount of mountain bike trails. 154 miles of trails when this
blog was written in March 2022, with more being created weekly. There are 3 major trail
systems that you can use in Bella Vista all with varying skill levels from the easy greens
to the double black jump lines.
First up, we have Blowing Springs Trails. This starts as a 6-mile loop that skirts cliffsides
and has caves and waterfalls to explore. It links to Slaughter Pen Trails, the Razorback
Greenway, and acts as a gateway to our next trail system, the Back 40. Blowing Springs
is excellent for hikers and campers alike, with several amenities like RV sites, cabin
rentals, and much more! I’m only mentioning to tease the topic, but they have an
outdoor beer garden! That’s all you get, click here for beer info!
The Back 40 system boasts over 40 miles of trails that include a 21-mile loop creatively
named ” The Back 40 Loop”. This trail system has a wide range of singletrack, again
varying in skill level and length. As an avid rider, The Back 40 is an excellent XC
destination and although you may be in the back holler of POA land behind
neighborhoods, it feels secluded for an adventurous escape. This trail system has
several access points, including through Slaughter Pen in Bentonville and the
Razorback Greenway. If you decide to ride these trails, be on the lookout for coolers of
water filled by “trail angels.” These homeowners, riders, and just flat-out awesome folks
leave beverages, snacks, and sometimes a beer behind for the trail user.
Finally, we have Little Sugar trails, an open network of 40 miles. It works its way past
waterfalls, Bella Vista lakes, and other natural features that will have you jumping off
your bike to go exploring. This might be the most adventurous of all of the trails built
with a variety of climbs, features, and tunnels to pass through. This network has many
crossovers and cut-throughs to give you plenty of options for routes – Because of this,
we recommend the TrailForks app to keep you connected to your desired path. Cell
service in Bella Vista isn’t normally an issue for bikers and the TrailForks app is great to
make sure that you are never lost.
If you are looking for something more leisurely to do instead of getting down and dirty
on the trails, try out one of Bella Vistas 7 lakes. These can be used for fishing, boating,
or outdoor recreation like swimming or paddleboarding. Note that lake users must have
all credentials for the POA or obtain a guest permit. Click here to get the info on
Lake/Beach/Amenity use. The marina at Lakepoint has boat rentals available at an
hourly rate if you don’t have a boat of your own. The Bella Vista POA also ensures that
the lakes are stocked with a variety of fish for those who want to go cast a line. If
staying on land and relaxing is your thing, check out Lake Avalon’s beach. Rentals are
available there for paddleboards and kayaks. You can also rent the pavilion for parties
or extra shade during those hot summer days.
Don’t be intimidated if you aren’t the outdoor type. Not all of the available activities
require a helmet or a bucket of sunscreen. One of our favorite suggestions, check out
the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel. This E. Fay Jones masterpiece is one of the
beautiful arch and glass chapels that you will find scattered around Northwest Arkansas.
Additionally, near Bella Vista lake in the center of town, pay homage at the Veteran Wall
of Honor dedicated to honoring the legacy of our beloved Veterans. As with most things
in Northwest Arkansas, you are never far from any art or culture you may be looking for.
Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are less than a 15-minute drive away. That drive is
easy when you are surrounded by as much natural beauty as in Bella Vista.
These are some great options to do in Bella Vista if you already own a home there or
are looking to buy. Be sure to check for your town on our blog page to find your town to
find some of the possible hidden gems in the place you call home.