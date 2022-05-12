As we impatiently wait for spring to arrive, we thought we’d spend our time exploring just

how many things there are to do in Bella Vista. Fun fact, it is one of the most

outdoor-oriented towns in NWA. With over 150 miles of mountain biking and multi-use

trails, 7 recreation lakes, 6 golf courses, disc golf, pickleball courts, and much more, it is

the perfect place for the active crowd to buy a home. Now something to keep in mind,

these benefits are for Bella Vista residents so keep that in mind when you are looking to

buy a home. There are some affordable POA dues and activity cards. You can find more

information about that here.



No matter where you are driving in Bella Vista, it is impossible to miss the beautifully

maintained greens of the SIX golf courses scattered throughout the area. For those who

want to get tips on improving their stroke game at the practice facility, you can schedule

some time with one of the on-staff golf pros. If golf isn’t what holds your interest, there is

no shortage of alternatives to participate in. There are 8 tennis courts (with pro

instructors available), 3 fitness centers, a mini-golf course, an 18 hole disc golf course,

3 pools, campgrounds and parks, and even a gun range.

Next up are the INSANE amount of mountain bike trails. 154 miles of trails when this

blog was written in March 2022, with more being created weekly. There are 3 major trail

systems that you can use in Bella Vista all with varying skill levels from the easy greens

to the double black jump lines.

First up, we have Blowing Springs Trails. This starts as a 6-mile loop that skirts cliffsides

and has caves and waterfalls to explore. It links to Slaughter Pen Trails, the Razorback

Greenway, and acts as a gateway to our next trail system, the Back 40. Blowing Springs

is excellent for hikers and campers alike, with several amenities like RV sites, cabin

rentals, and much more! I’m only mentioning to tease the topic, but they have an

outdoor beer garden! That’s all you get, click here for beer info!



The Back 40 system boasts over 40 miles of trails that include a 21-mile loop creatively

named ” The Back 40 Loop”. This trail system has a wide range of singletrack, again

varying in skill level and length. As an avid rider, The Back 40 is an excellent XC

destination and although you may be in the back holler of POA land behind

neighborhoods, it feels secluded for an adventurous escape. This trail system has

several access points, including through Slaughter Pen in Bentonville and the

Razorback Greenway. If you decide to ride these trails, be on the lookout for coolers of

water filled by “trail angels.” These homeowners, riders, and just flat-out awesome folks

leave beverages, snacks, and sometimes a beer behind for the trail user.

Finally, we have Little Sugar trails, an open network of 40 miles. It works its way past

waterfalls, Bella Vista lakes, and other natural features that will have you jumping off

your bike to go exploring. This might be the most adventurous of all of the trails built

with a variety of climbs, features, and tunnels to pass through. This network has many

crossovers and cut-throughs to give you plenty of options for routes – Because of this,

we recommend the TrailForks app to keep you connected to your desired path. Cell

service in Bella Vista isn’t normally an issue for bikers and the TrailForks app is great to

make sure that you are never lost.

If you are looking for something more leisurely to do instead of getting down and dirty

on the trails, try out one of Bella Vistas 7 lakes. These can be used for fishing, boating,

or outdoor recreation like swimming or paddleboarding. Note that lake users must have

all credentials for the POA or obtain a guest permit. Click here to get the info on

Lake/Beach/Amenity use. The marina at Lakepoint has boat rentals available at an

hourly rate if you don’t have a boat of your own. The Bella Vista POA also ensures that

the lakes are stocked with a variety of fish for those who want to go cast a line. If

staying on land and relaxing is your thing, check out Lake Avalon’s beach. Rentals are

available there for paddleboards and kayaks. You can also rent the pavilion for parties

or extra shade during those hot summer days.

Don’t be intimidated if you aren’t the outdoor type. Not all of the available activities

require a helmet or a bucket of sunscreen. One of our favorite suggestions, check out

the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel. This E. Fay Jones masterpiece is one of the

beautiful arch and glass chapels that you will find scattered around Northwest Arkansas.

Additionally, near Bella Vista lake in the center of town, pay homage at the Veteran Wall

of Honor dedicated to honoring the legacy of our beloved Veterans. As with most things

in Northwest Arkansas, you are never far from any art or culture you may be looking for.

Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are less than a 15-minute drive away. That drive is

easy when you are surrounded by as much natural beauty as in Bella Vista.

These are some great options to do in Bella Vista if you already own a home there or

are looking to buy. Be sure to check for your town on our blog page to find your town to

find some of the possible hidden gems in the place you call home.