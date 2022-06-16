Continuing our journey through the ever-expanding region of Northwest Arkansas, we find ourselves in Siloam Springs. This town is far from forgotten in our little slice of paradise. Siloam is just west of Springdale, skirting along the Oklahoma border and within a quick drive to most areas in NWA. Similar to the rest of our area, Siloam Springs is the perfect place to start building your dream estate and settle down.

To begin we look to the city’s recreational activities. Mirroring the rest of our idyllic area, Siloam Springs is full of outdoor activities and trails. One of the most well-known is the Siloam Springs Kayak Park. This recreation area is only minutes from downtown Siloam. There are many perks to visiting this area including the fact that this is a free attraction! Although the park has areas to practice your yak skills, it’s a family attraction suitable for everyone. Enjoy the shallow parts of the park for the little ones, or float the rapids in an inflatable tube for the older water enthusiast. The park does offer changing rooms, bathrooms, parking, a picnic area, climbing boulders for those that don’t want to get in the water, and a rain garden.

Up next, we move into the downtown area to discuss the shopping and all of the local art that is featured throughout the entire Siloam Springs area. On the Main Street Siloam Springs website, you will find a map of the local art installations so that you are sure you see everything that the area has to offer. While you are experiencing Siloam’s art scene, take time to get in some shopping. Siloam Springs has many unique shops so there is sure to be something for everyone. If you enjoy antiquing check out 2 Gal’s Junk. This shop has anything vintage that one could need! If you don’t find the perfect gift there, try Captured by Mary for handmade crafts and home goods. They state that all of their goods are handcrafted, eco-friendly, and locally and responsibly harvested materials. For the coffee and/or dog lover in your life, try Bad Dog Beanery coffee shop. They roast the beans in-house and use only Organic, Fair Trade, Rain Forrest Alliance, Shade Grown, Smithsonian Bird Friendly, and UTZ coffees. While that is a mouthful that means that it will be somf of the best coffee available.

A big draw to this Arkansas town is John Brown University. This is a small Christian college with nearly 50 majors and just as many minors, there is plenty of options for their students. Additionally, they do offer a robust graduate program for those that are looking to continue their educations. According to their website, the average class size is 20 students so this school may be perfect for someone who needs more individual attention.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention some of the amazing restaurants that are in Siloam Springs. There is a restaurant for every occasion. For a more casual experience, try Barnett’s Dairyette. This burger shop offers handmade shakes and old-fashioned burgers. If you are wanting a different type of food and a little more upscale, you may want to try 28 Springs restaurant. 28 Springs is inspired by British Puds and Paris cafes. For dessert look for Pure Joy Ice Cream. This local shop creates new unique flavors every month as well as a monthly pint club where you can get between 3 and 6 pints delivered to your house.

Siloam Springs is a wonderful part of Northwest Arkansas and may be the perfect place to buy a home. There are amazing opportunities here for everyone from young professionals to families building the life of their dreams. If you are searching for more community info and want a local’s expertise, Contact your Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette REALTOR® Today.

Stay tuned for our next blog where we visit Lowell Arkansas for comedy, a ninja warrior course, and more adventures!