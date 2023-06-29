The music is still on tonight at Turnbow Park in Springdale. The start of the concert has been delayed to 7:30 pm due to the extreme heat. Tonight’s concert at Gully Park has been moved to July 29th.

Ensemble Iberica is scheduled to play tonight as part of the LIVE! at Turnbow series presented by Downtown Springdale.

Funk Factory was scheduled to play tonight as part of the Gully Park Concert Series presented by the City of Fayetteville. Tonight’s concert was planned to be Kidz Night, however, due to the extreme heat the city has decided to postpone the show to July 20th.

The City of Fayetteville issued the following statement: