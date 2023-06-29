The music is still on tonight at Turnbow Park in Springdale. The start of the concert has been delayed to 7:30 pm due to the extreme heat. Tonight’s concert at Gully Park has been moved to July 29th.
Ensemble Iberica is scheduled to play tonight as part of the LIVE! at Turnbow series presented by Downtown Springdale.
Funk Factory was scheduled to play tonight as part of the Gully Park Concert Series presented by the City of Fayetteville. Tonight’s concert was planned to be Kidz Night, however, due to the extreme heat the city has decided to postpone the show to July 20th.
The City of Fayetteville issued the following statement:
Due to forecasted extreme heat conditions, the Gulley Park Concert scheduled for, Thursday, June 29, has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 20. Funk Factory will take the stage Thursday, July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gulley Park gazebo and all Kidz Night activities will occur from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. All event parking lots will open at 5 p.m.