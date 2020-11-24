UA Students Awarded Steele-Croxton Memorial Scholarships

The following University of Arkansas (UA) students have received Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarships for 2020-2021. Jacob (Jake) Taylor (from left) of Rogers is pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering. Machaela Morrison of West Fork is focused on a degree in Environmental, Soil and Water Science. Jake Krier of Fayetteville, a previous winner, is majoring in Biological Engineering. Beaver Water District Board Members donate board meeting attendance fees to the scholarship fund. These scholarships provide financial assistance to upperclassman or graduate students in the Departments of Civil Engineering, Biological and Agricultural Engineering or Crop, Soil, and Environmental Sciences who have demonstrated interest in drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, environmental or life sciences. The fund is managed by the University of Arkansas Foundation. Donations may be made payable to the University of Arkansas Foundation, Inc. — with Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarship in the memo line — and mailed to Gift Services, 300 University House, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701. For more information about making a tax-deductible donation, contact Kristen Ford, Associate Director of Development for the UA College of Engineering, at kristenf@uark.edu or call (479) 575- 6764.

About Beaver Water District

The mission of Beaver Water District (BWD) is to sustainably provide our customers with safe, economical drinking water. BWD provides the clean water, sourced from Beaver Lake, to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. These cities in Northwest Arkansas then pump, store, distribute and resell the water to their customers. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.