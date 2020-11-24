UA Students Awarded Steele-Croxton Memorial Scholarships

NWA Spotlight

by: Beaver Water District Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:
BEAVER LAKE WATER PKG5.transfer_frame_139_1493857068974.jpg

The following University of Arkansas (UA) students have received Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarships for 2020-2021. Jacob (Jake) Taylor (from left) of Rogers is pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering. Machaela Morrison of West Fork is focused on a degree in Environmental, Soil and Water Science. Jake Krier of Fayetteville, a previous winner, is majoring in Biological Engineering. Beaver Water District Board Members donate board meeting attendance fees to the scholarship fund. These scholarships provide financial assistance to upperclassman or graduate students in the Departments of Civil Engineering, Biological and Agricultural Engineering or Crop, Soil, and Environmental Sciences who have demonstrated interest in drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, environmental or life sciences. The fund is managed by the University of Arkansas Foundation. Donations may be made payable to the University of Arkansas Foundation, Inc. — with Joe M. Steele & Hardy W. Croxton Memorial Scholarship in the memo line — and mailed to Gift Services, 300 University House, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 72701. For more information about making a tax-deductible donation, contact Kristen Ford, Associate Director of Development for the UA College of Engineering, at kristenf@uark.edu or call (479) 575- 6764. 

About Beaver Water District

The mission of Beaver Water District (BWD) is to sustainably provide our customers with safe, economical drinking water. BWD provides the clean water, sourced from Beaver Lake, to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. These cities in Northwest Arkansas then pump, store, distribute and resell the water to their customers. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers