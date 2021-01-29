Virtual Plant Tour, Education Games Offered by Beaver Water District

Beaver Water District’s Public Affairs and Education Team is proud to introduce to Northwest Arkansas, and the world at large, two new “virtual” education tools: Beaver Water District’s Drinking Water Plant Tour and the K-12 Land Use-Land Change Games.

“As is the case with so many organizations and institutions, the ongoing pandemic has changed how we deliver education and information to the community,” said Amy Wilson, Director of Public Affairs for Beaver Water District (BWD). “Fortunately for us, we had already filmed much of the footage for a Virtual Drinking Water Plant Tour when the pandemic hit a year ago. To finish filming, we followed protocols and forged ahead to get the job done. As for the Land Use-Land Change Games, these presented a bigger challenge. They had been designed for hands-on use via immersive touch-screen kiosks at our Water Education Center at the Administration Center in Lowell. Many months of work was required to transition the games into a desktop/laptop learning environment. Both the video and the games complement the K-12 Water Science Activities, Lessons and Resources available for download and interactive engagement in classrooms, for remote learning, or for use by the general public and others at bwdh2o.org.”

To view the video, play the games, and learn more about Beaver Water District’s education offerings, or to request virtual education/speaker/presentation opportunities, visit bwdh2o.org or email education@bwdh2o.org.

About Beaver Water District

The mission of Beaver Water District (BWD) is to sustainably provide our customers with safe, economical drinking water. BWD provides the clean water, sourced from Beaver Lake, to Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. These cities in Northwest Arkansas then pump, store, distribute and resell the water to their customers. For more information, visit www.bwdh2o.org.