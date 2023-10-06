JOPLIN, MO – Just south of I-44 on Rangeline Rd. in Joplin, hundreds of RV’s sit in front of a log cabin storefront attached to a giant showroom. Wade’s RV is one of the largest RV dealers in the region with stores in Oklahoma and now in Joplin.

The Joplin store features a giant indoor showroom featuring campers, trailers, and even motorhomes. All the models are plugged in so customers can try out all of the features before they make a decision on which model to purchase.

Wade Reeves has been in the RV business for over 40 years and says it’s his passion that really makes Wade’s RV different from other dealerships.

“It’s my passion that I have had since I was 19 years old.” Reeves says, “I started in the RV industry working on them and actually the repair, the shop, is still my passion. If you come to the dealership I’ll always be here. I’m here six days a week. And usually, you can find me underneath an RV.”

Wade’s RV is authorized to work on all makes and models of RVs no matter where it was purchased. They have the staff in-house to fulfill any warranty work your camper might need. Their parts department provides both replacement parts as well as upgraded parts and accessories like satellite dishes and cleaning supplies.

With Wade senior spending most days in the repair shop the job of selling RV’s has moved to Little Wade, known as “the dancing RV guy, from his TV commercials and podcast Camping with Wade’s RV which drops every Friday morning at 10 am on the Wades RV Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Little Wade says interest in camping has increased over the last few years, “You’re finding more and more state parks throughout Missouri, Arkansas, and even Oklahoma are really investing in their state parks, and so I’m finding that more people are buying the RVs.”

But their sales are hardly limited to the local region. Bosting the lowest prices in the country and offering online sales at wadesrv.com, the team has delivered RVs to customers from New York all the way to California.

Before the camper is delivered it is run through a thorough inspection, “We call it a PDI, it’s a pre-delivery inspection, and before you leave with your RV, we check everything.” Little Wade explains, “Even if it’s a brand new unit we make sure those gas lines are working, there’s no leaks. And then we do the delivery day with the customer. When you come and pick up your brand-new RV… we’ll have it plugged in, set up, you‘ll know how to do the awning. We’ll touch every button, open every drawer and we’ll go over every accessory. Because when you go out there to the campsite we want you to literally plug it and play.”

Wade’s RV offers a wide range of financing options and with their Trade with Wade program will accept almost anything as a trade-in, not just campers but cars, trucks, houses, and even a donkey.

If you aren’t in the market for a camper, but instead want to sell one, Wade’s RV also offers a Zero Fee consignment program. “ You bring your RV here and we will literally advertise it nationwide and we can offer financing so that’s kinda how we sell those RV’s quicker for our customers. And we don’t charge a fee for that.”

Wade RV in Joplin is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see their inventory online at wadesrv.com.