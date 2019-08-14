FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —The Walton Arts Center presents the Procter & Gamble 2019-2020 Broadway Series.

The seven shows slated to hit Baum Walker Stage are:

Escape to Margaritaville – Oct. 22-27

The Play That Goes Wrong – Nov. 12-17

A Christmas Story: The Musical – Dec. 10-15

Once on This Island – Feb. 11-16

Anastasia – March 10-15

Fiddler on the Roof – April 14-19

The Band’s Visit – May 19-23

In addition to the seven shows in the P&G Broadways Series, the Walton Arts Center will also be hosting The Blue Man Group in residency from September 10-19, 2019. The Blue Men will be developing the show here in Fayetteville, before touring with it. So Fayetteville audiences will be the first to see the newest show from Broadway’s favorite trio.

The Walton Arts Center also announced a return engagement of “The Book of Mormon” in the summer of 2020.

For more information on purchasing tickets to any the 2019-2020 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series shows click here.

Watch the video above for special highlights and interviews with the creative teams that bring some of broadways best shows to life.