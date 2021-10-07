Want a Good Scare?

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – The Asylum Haunted House is now open on Friday and Saturday nights in Cave Springs. Starting at 7 pm each evening and going until midnight guests can be terrified for only $20 a person. For people who don’t want to wait in line, VIP tickets are available for $50 and allow the guest to pick the exact time they want to go thru the haunt.

Voted the #2 haunt in the state of Arkansas in 2017, The Asylum is organized by The Experience Escape Room, known for its family-friendly escape rooms. The haunt is known for its terrifying experiences and is not recommended for kids. However, on October 28th, the haunt will hold Family Night, adding a bounce house, s’mores and minimizing the ambiance of the haunt to an appropriate level for kids.

The haunt will also be open on Sunday, October 31st for those too big for trick or treating.

For more information or to book tickets go to the Asylum’s website.