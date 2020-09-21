Water’s Edge offers Drive-Up Therapy and other social distance options for pandemic

We at Waters Edge Counseling are here to support anyone in the community with whom the COVID-19 pandemic has had an emotional impact. We serve all ages from 3 years old to geriatrics. Our dedicated staff are diligently taking precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of new and existing clients. Our offices are sanitized hourly, as we monitor and screen all occupants for baseline symptoms or illness.

Our team of therapists offer a variety of platforms for your needs such as: computer-based telehealth sessions, phone sessions, support groups, office visits, outdoor sessions, or even drive-up sessions without exiting your vehicle.

Waters Edge is committed to offering excellent mental health services to everyone in need. We are here to help those in our community combat depression, anxiety, isolation, relational stress, fear, uncertainty, or any emotional challenges.

Many insurance companies are currently waving co-pays and deductibles during this time. We want everyone to have access to our services regardless of any financial hardship or inability to pay. Therefore, we are offering 8 pro bono sessions as needed. These sessions are good until 6-30-20.

For questions or assistance please contact our office 479-621-0301 or fax 479-899-6300

204 S 24th St, Rogers, AR

1245 412 W, Siloam Springs, AR

www.wateredgecounselingnwa.com

Email: info@watersedgecounselingnwa.com