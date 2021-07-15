What is RAAD?

Arkansas’ RAAD campaign is a comprehensive statewide effort designed to share drug prevention information with community stakeholders, school leaders, faith-based groups and business leaders alike. The goal of RAAD is to create curriculum and data-driven messages engrossed in activity centered around changed behavior.

Additionally, there’s a collective effort to correct misconceptions and stigma surrounding alcohol and drug misuse by promoting messages through community-wide electronic and print media.

RAAD not only focuses on environmental influences but also interpersonal influences by including community coalitions in the work.

