What’s happening at the Tontitown Grape Festival

The 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival is in full swing. Here’s what you can expect to find each day!
Wednesday, August 4th
5-11 pm Carnival Armbands
7-9 pm Grape Stomp
7 pm Full House performs live
9 pm Honeyjack performs live
Thursday, August 5th
3-7 pm Museum Open
3-10pm Arts & Crafts Fair
4:30-8:30 pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served
5-11 pm Carnival Armbands
6 pm Bingo
7 pm Phil McGarrah & Runnin’ on Empty Perform Live
9 pm Heath Sanders performs live
Friday, August 6th
1-7 pm Museum Open
3-10pm Arts & Crafts Fair
4:30-8:30 pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served
5-11 pm Carnival Armbands
6 pm Bingo
7 pm Divas on Fire perform live
9 pm Coronation of 122nd Queen Concordia
9:30 pm Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand perform live
Saturday, August 7th
7 am Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run
8 am Run for the Grapes Kids Run
10 am – 7 pm Museum Open
10 am – 10 pm Arts & Crafts Fair
12 pm Dr. Choice & Bad Decisions perform live
12-11 pm Carnival Armbands
2:30 pm The Pool Boys perform live
4:30-8:30 pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served
5:00 pm Dale Johnston’s Country Review performs live
6 pm Bingo
7 pm The Repo’d Trailers perform live
9 pm Cory Jackson performs live
11 pm Grand Prize Giveaway by 2021 Queen Concordia
ARMBAND PRICES
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY $20
THURSDAY & FRIDAY $25
SATURDAY ALL DAY PASS $25
SPAGHETTI DINNERS
ADULTS $12
CHILDREN (10 & UNDER) $6
*PLEASE NOTE: No pets are allowed on the festival grounds. Service animals only