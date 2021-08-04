What’s happening at the Tontitown Grape Festival

The 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival is in full swing. Here’s what you can expect to find each day!

Wednesday, August 4th

5-11 pm Carnival Armbands

7-9 pm Grape Stomp

7 pm Full House performs live

9 pm Honeyjack performs live

Thursday, August 5th

3-7 pm Museum Open

3-10pm    Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30 pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11 pm Carnival Armbands

6 pm Bingo

7 pm    Phil McGarrah & Runnin’ on Empty Perform Live

9 pm     Heath Sanders performs live

Friday, August 6th

1-7 pm Museum Open

3-10pm    Arts & Crafts Fair

4:30-8:30 pm Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5-11 pm Carnival Armbands

6 pm Bingo

7 pm Divas on Fire perform live

9 pm Coronation of 122nd Queen Concordia

9:30 pm Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand perform live

Saturday, August 7th

7 am       Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run

8 am        Run for the Grapes Kids Run

10 am – 7 pm     Museum Open

10 am – 10 pm   Arts & Crafts Fair

12 pm      Dr. Choice & Bad Decisions perform live

12-11 pm     Carnival Armbands

2:30 pm The Pool Boys perform live

4:30-8:30 pm    Italian Spaghetti Dinners Served

5:00 pm Dale Johnston’s Country Review performs live

6 pm       Bingo

7 pm     The Repo’d Trailers perform live

9 pm    Cory Jackson performs live

11 pm    Grand Prize Giveaway by 2021 Queen Concordia

ARMBAND PRICES

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY $20

THURSDAY & FRIDAY $25

SATURDAY ALL DAY PASS $25

SPAGHETTI DINNERS

ADULTS $12

CHILDREN (10 & UNDER) $6

*PLEASE NOTE: No pets are allowed on the festival grounds. Service animals only

