Bentonville, AR – Whole Pet, a family-owned pet retail store in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, is expanding its business. The company is opening a fourth location in Bentonville, at 1400 SE Walton Blvd near I-49. The Grand Opening date will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8 am to 6 pm! Free nail trims will be offered, as well as raffles for free pet food, gift cards, and supplies.

Whole Pet was established in 1973 with a main focus centered around healthy nutrition for dogs and cats, along with quality products and professional dog spa grooming.

Steven and Lisa Barnes, the owners of Whole Pet, are excited about the upcoming opening, not least of all because of the larger space the new location will have, but the opportunity to provide outreach to local pet rescue groups in finding homes for pets in need. Lisa said, “We will now have more room to host adoption events for local pets looking for their forever homes”.

When asked about the biggest benefits of the expansion, Steve referred to the customers and the potential to help more dogs and cats live healthier lives. “Many people travel to our other locations from Bentonville, Rogers, and Centerton, and the new location will be more convenient for them. The potential customer base will also grow, given that there are so many people interested in providing healthy diets for their furry companions to help keep them around longer”.