SPRINGDALE, AR – WT Equipment is excited to invite everyone to their customer appreciation event on Friday, May 12th from 11 am to 2 pm, as they celebrate 50 years in business at their Springdale location.

WT Equipment, a leading agricultural equipment dealer in Springdale, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary with a grand sales event. The locally-owned and operated business has been serving the farming community since 1973, offering top-notch equipment and exceptional customer service. This milestone anniversary is a testament to their commitment to quality and their enduring presence in the industry.

WT Equipment is a well-established business located in Northwest Arkansas and is known for having the largest selection of inventory in the region.

The 50th-anniversary event showcases an extensive inventory of tractors, harvesters, planters, sprayers, and other agricultural equipment from renowned brands. WT Equipment has partnered with leading manufacturers to provide customers with an unparalleled selection of cutting-edge machinery. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, these machines are designed to maximize productivity and help farmers meet the challenges of modern agriculture.

Over the past five decades, WT Equipment has built a reputation for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction. This event allows customers to mingle with the staff, ask questions, and get to know the company better.

The event will take place this Friday, May 12th. WT Equipment is located at 4190 S 48th St in Springdale.