BENTONVILLE, AR – Zivel Performance & Recovery will be holding a grand opening event on October 5th at their new location at 2905 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Zivel specializes in services to help people reduce pain, stress, and anxiety. They are currently taking appointments for Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauana, Dry Float Tanks, Oxygen Therapy, Compression Therapy, and Cryotoning.

Bentonville owners Joe and Cheri Mercer had worked for 57 years in the corporate environment. They had spent 26 years with Walmart and were ready to bring something new to the area. ” We knew we wanted to work together and decided to go into business for ourselves. We were looking for something where we could connect with and help people in our community. Zivel was the perfect fit.”

“Our business provides multiple services under one roof, including cryotherapy, infrared saunas, float therapy, compression, oxygen therapy and body sculpting,” Mercer says. “We not only provide services to athletes but also help with performance and recovery for those who are fitness-focused, along with people in stressful jobs or life situations where stress and anxiety come into play.

Dry Float Tank allows you to get the same benefits as a regular float tank without the water.

Zivel was initially founded by Korn guitarist Brian Welch and Korn physical therapist Dr. Matt O’Neil to treat stress, anxiety, and pain. Welch had suffered neck and back pain caused by years of stress put on his body from physical performances on tour with his band Korn. After Dr. O’Neil used float therapy, he and Welch agreed that it was something they both wanted to be a part of and Zivel was founded.

“The most exciting thing for me about ZIVEL is that we can help revitalize every part of a person’s life – body, mind, and spirit.” Brian Welch

Zivel Bentonville owners Joe and Cheri Mercer

The services can also help with body soreness and inflammation. “People do not know how much pain they are in or how it affects their lives until they do not have that pain for a period of time, which is about 48 hours.” Mercer says. “Once they have been pain-free for a period of time, they will do whatever it takes to remain that way. We are not trying to convince people to do things or buy things that they do not want. We are giving them the key to change. We are not selling them another prescription, but instead providing the roadmap to health. The ability to have a pause from stress, illness, or pain. The strength to claim this new state as their norm.”

6 types of therapy are available at Zivel

Float Therapy – Floating in a sensory-less environment helps heal the body, mind & soul.

– Floating in a sensory-less environment helps heal the body, mind & soul. Cryotherapy – Less than 3 minutes is all that it takes to reduce pain and inflammation, and burn up to 600 calories.

– Less than 3 minutes is all that it takes to reduce pain and inflammation, and burn up to 600 calories. Infrared Sauna – Strengthen your immune system, while relaxing the mind & body.

– Strengthen your immune system, while relaxing the mind & body. Compression & Oxygen – Recovery extremities with compression & inhalation of 6LPM of 98% pure oxygen.

– Recovery extremities with compression & inhalation of 6LPM of 98% pure oxygen. CryoSlimming – Targeted Fat Loss, reducing fat specifically where you want it gone.

– Targeted Fat Loss, reducing fat specifically where you want it gone. CryoToning – Tighten the skin & get rid of cellulite or loose skin after weight loss.

– Tighten the skin & get rid of cellulite or loose skin after weight loss. CryoFacial – Achieve similar results as Botox without injections or pain.

Mercer says the therapy appeals to a wide range of people. “The clientele is wide-ranging, from college students studying for finals, to parents looking to reduce anxiety/pressure, to top executives trying to maximize their mental abilities while minimizing their stress, to high-level athletes looking to achieve the most optimal recovery results, to the elderly who are trying to reduce the inflammation in their body in order to improve their quality of life. Our location is able to accomplish this within a top-quality atmosphere while being affordable for the majority of the population. We want to provide a place where everyone can truly feel like a rock star.”

For more information on Zivel you can head to their website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.