ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students return to the classroom for another school year. This year the majority of students will be learning in the classroom rather than online. There still is an online option throughout Rogers Public Schools however.

Dr. Jeff Perry, Superintendent for Rogers Public Schools, says having students back in the classroom is critical to the kids success.

“What we have seen is that as kids begin to disengage as we begin to leave the classroom environment, we saw a number of social, emotional, and academic alerts,” Perry said. “I think you can look at any of the research that is out there to this point.”

I was told the focal point of this school year is reconnecting the in class relationships between staff members and students. The importance of safety is also high on the Rogers School District’s list.