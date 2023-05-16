LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced members for three of its six LEARNS workgroups last week, including some people from Northwest Arkansas.

Workgroups are organized on topics such as school safety, early learning, parental empowerment, teaching and learning, educator workforce and career readiness.

Members were announced for the career readiness, educator workforce and parent empowerment workgroups, and the list includes some superintendents and other notable names from the Northwest Arkansas area.

The workgroups are designed to offer expertise and important feedback on the implementation of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

Multiple sections of the LEARNS Act, which was signed into law earlier this year,

People from Northwest Arkansas announced to the workgroups include Jared Cleveland, Springdale Superintendent, Anne Martfeld, Pea Ridge Assistant Superintendent, Lisa Hotsenpiller, Fayetteville Director of Career & Technical Education, Amy Sanchez, Siloam Springs Director of Special Education and Debbie Jones, Bentonville Superintendent.

To view the full list, click here.