NWA surpasses all other regions in the state for new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas surpasses all other regions in the state for new COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today there’s been a dramatic increase in our area over the last two weeks.

Northwest Arkansas once again had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 239 new cases, Washington County had the most with 53 new cases and it currently has a total of 213 active cases.

Benton County reported the second highest with 38 new cases.

The number of active cases there is 263 right now.

“We’ll be going up there on Monday for our daily update in Rogers. I’ll be meeting with some of the leaders in both the minority community and other business leaders there and hospital administrators,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The state announces several testing events across the state including one in Fayetteville tomorrow with the goal of testing 500 people.