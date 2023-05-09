FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Northwest Arkansas teachers have been offered the experience of a lifetime to travel across the world.

Fayetteville High School teacher Matt Holden and Helen Tyson Middle School teacher Brittany Berry have been selected as the newest members of the National Geographic Society’s Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship Cohort.

“The 2023 cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows consists of educators from 24 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces and the first-ever Fellow from Puerto Rico,” a release from National Geographic said.

Both teachers will be journeying to Antarctica in December. Additionally, Holden will be joining an expedition to the Bahamas in July.

Teachers selected for the program are embarking on the expeditions to “enhance their geographic knowledge with hands-on, field-based experiences that they will bring back to their classrooms, communities, and professional networks,” the release said.

Berry, an environmental and spatial education teacher in Springdale, said that she is excited for the experience.

“Throughout my expedition, I will get hands-on, field-based educational and research opportunities, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience that I will use to inform my curriculum and inspire my students to become environmental stewards,” she said.

National Geographic said that it’s important to lift up dedicated educators.

“We are very pleased to be honoring this year’s Grosvenor Teacher Fellows as they prepare to embark on their global expeditions,” said Deborah Grayson, National Geographic Society chief education officer. “These passionate, deserving educators will have the opportunity to bring real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools to inspire the next generation of planetary stewards.”