BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 25, the Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit announced that it is returning in person this fall.

According to a press release, the “Heartland’s premier technology conference” will return to in-person programming in downtown Bentonville from October 16-18. Conference programming will feature tracks in “Mobility & Supply Chain,” “Cybersecurity,” “Health & Wellness,” “Web 3.0” and “Entrepreneurship.”

Keynote presentations will feature engaging content from innovative industry leaders, including:

Scott Spradley, Chief Technology Officer at Tyson Foods

Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce

Eric McGee, Executive Vice President of Highway Services at J. B. Hunt

David Guggina, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Innovation and Automation at Walmart

Jennifer Hankins, Head of Partnerships at Tulsa Innovation Labs

Vik Gopalakrishnan, Vice President, Supply Chain Engineering at Walmart

Some of this year’s new additions include:

Partnership with the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas

Pitch Competition with a $10,000 prize

Special programming for high school students

Demo booths to show off tech

Programming from new participating companies, including Gatik, Delphix, Atento Capital, OKTA, Stratice, Plug and Play, BioVentures, UAMS Institute for Digital Health & Innovation, Washington Regional, Black Tech Street, Eaigle, Riviera Partners, and more.

The conference’s full agenda will be released in early August. For more information and to get your tickets, please visit www.nwatechsummit.com.