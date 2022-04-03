FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trans singer-songwriter, Skylar Conover, shared her story of being a transgender woman to a Fayetteville congregation Sunday.

Conover talked to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville in a special service in honor of International Trans Visibility Day.

“I felt almost at home even meeting strangers and that means a lot,” Conover said.

She said her music helps convey her experiences as a member of the transgender community. Conover said her music has connected with people all over the world and she’s glad its raising more awareness of what its like to be a trans woman.

“I’m just a person, I just go through different experiences than them, but doesn’t mean that I’m any lesser of a human,” Conover said.

Rev. Steven Gaines of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville said accepting everyone is a core part of the congregation.

“Events like this are our way of embodying that inclusive love and we want this and other things we do to be offerings and gifts to the community,” Gaines said.

Conover hopes her music can help people like her.

“I just want people to to know that we’re at least trying to make the world a little bit safer,” Conover said.