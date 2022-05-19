FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On the third Thursday of every May, Ukrainians celebrate Vyshyvanka day.

A special day where everyone can celebrate their Heritage while wearing their favorite Vyshyvanka.

Ukrainian native and Bentonville resident, Nataliya Chapovska, is now carrying on the tradition by getting her two children their first Vyshyvanka.

While they may not be able to celebrate the day back home in Ukraine, the Ukrainian community made a point of celebrating together on the Bentonville Square.

“This is also like a piece of home; You never forget your roots and where you’re from. I think it’s a god choice of who you are and where you’re from,” says Nadiya Stasiv.

Stasiv moved here from Ukraine in 1999; she says when she was growing up, she wasn’t able to celebrate this day because it wasn’t allowed by the Russian government.

“We had to hide and pretend that we were all Russian,” says Stasiv.

But now, that’s no longer the case, and she hopes it continues to stay that way.

“Because it never was the same. It is two different natures and two different countries,” says Stasiv.

Chapovska says she couldn’t be happier celebrating with all her Ukrainian friends but also can’t help but think about all of those back home who weren’t able to evacuate with their Vyshyvanka.

“What I see on social media is maybe they weren’t able to put it in their bag, but they have in their heart,” says Chapovska.