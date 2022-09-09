FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On September 9-18, NWA Welcoming Week will feature Northwest Arkansas residents joining together to showcase the region’s diversity, promote local non-profits, and strengthen bonds throughout the community.

The event is organized by EngageNWA.

There are more than 50 events scheduled, all meant to affirm the importance of creating a welcoming and inclusive region.

“As our community continues to grow so rapidly and the diversity of our community continues to grow and develop, that we create more opportunities for people to connect with one another, for people to strengthen relationships, for organizations to get together.” said Margot Lemaster, Executive Director of Engage NWA.

A full list of events can be found here.