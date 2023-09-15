WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman was arrested this week for allegedly leaving her dog trapped in a shower before abandoning the home.

Jalieshcia UmUnique Phinisee, 22, was booked on Sept. 11 in Washington County on one count of animal cruelty.

Phinisee was released around three hours later on a $1,500 bond.

A police report says that in July officers responded to 3042 Boxcar Street after Phinisee had been recently evicted.

After entering the residence, officers discovered a dog described in the report as a “brindle/white female pit bull/boxer type.”

The dog was reportedly closed inside of a shower and was “not able to get out because the shower had a sliding glass door.”

Additionally, police say that the dog did not have access to food or water while in the shower and that it is highly unlikely that the dog closed the door itself.

Phinisee has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 16 in Washington County.

The police report says that the dog was impounded.