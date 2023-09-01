FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was arrested in Fayetteville this week after lighting a camper on fire while someone was inside of it.

Tamara Marie Mosier, 36, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28 for arson, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to an arrest report, the sheriff’s office responded to a structure fire at 14148 Parker Branch Road in West Fork on Aug. 28.

A camper trailer had caught fire and burned almost to the ground. There was one occupant of the camper at the time.

The occupant was asleep and woke up to find the camper filling with smoke. She exited the camper, fell and cut her right hand.

A witness noted that he saw Mosier setting multiple brush and trash fires on the property the day before the camper caught on fire.

The witness and Mosier reportedly got into an argument before she threatened to burn the victim’s house down.

After being taken into custody, Mosier admitted that she intentionally set fire to the occupant’s camper. She claimed that the occupant and the occupant’s husband were “squatting” on the property and she wanted them to leave.

The police report lists Mosier as homeless.

During the interview, Mosier also admitted to using methamphetamine sometime during the previous night and that she was concealing a small amount inside her “panties.”

The report says that Mosier started the fire to destroy or damage the property and create a risk of death or serious physical injury to another person.

She was transferred to the Washington County Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $15,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.