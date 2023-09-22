WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas woman accused of lighting a camper on fire while someone was inside of it has pleaded not guilty and received a trial date.

Tamara Marie Mosier, 36, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28 for arson, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to an arrest report, the sheriff’s office responded to a structure fire at 14148 Parker Branch Road in West Fork on Aug. 28.

A camper trailer had caught fire and burned almost to the ground. There was one occupant of the camper at the time who woke up to find the camper filling with smoke. The victim sustained a cut to her hand in the process of evacuating.

Mosier was arrested and admitted that she intentionally set fire to the occupant’s camper. She claimed that the occupant and the occupant’s husband were “squatting” on the property.

The arrest report lists Mosier as homeless.

During an interview, Mosier also admitted to using methamphetamine sometime during the previous night and that she was concealing a small amount inside her “panties.”

Mosier entered the plea during her arraignment on Sept. 22. She has a trial date scheduled for Jan. 3, 2024, in Washington County.