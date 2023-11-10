BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman arrested in California last month after allegedly abducting eight children has now been extradited to Arkansas and is awaiting prosecution.

Trista Dawn Fullerton, 36, is accused of eight counts of interference with court ordered custody, a Class D felony.

Fullerton was being held in Shasta County before her extradition. She was booked into the Benton County jail on Nov. 9 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Fullerton was located in Northern California on Oct. 21 after a concerned citizen contacted police requesting a welfare check on a woman and multiple kids that she had with her.

Police later discovered that Fullerton is the biological mother of the eight children but did not have custody.

Fullerton had a warrant for her arrest for the abduction of her eight children. She was arrested and all eight children were located and released to Shasta County Children and Family Services to be reunited with their guardians in Arkansas.

The read the full story on Fullerton’s arrest, click here.