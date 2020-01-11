NWA Women’s shelter expanding services

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) —A domestic violence shelter expands to serve more families in Northwest Arkansas.

The NWA Women’s Shelter is based in Rogers and serves nearly 700 people every year. Now there’s an advocate at the Madison County courthouse to help women and children escape domestic and sexual abuse.​

The Rogers shelter provides short and longterm care for families. This includes temporary housing, counseling and support groups.​

Megan Koontz, with the nonprofit says the group saw a need for domestic and sexual assault survivors in Madison county.​ That’s why an advocate will now be available there Monday through Friday to help with protective orders, custody battles, and financial assistance.​

“We really felt the need to make sure that people in those rural communities had access to help and assistance because when you are going through trauma the last thing you need to do is go through it by yourself,” Koontz said.

The office is located at the Madison County Courthouse in Hunstville.

Koontz said all of the services offered are free.​

The organization plans to once again expand its services in the same way, by adding an advocate in caroll county. Koontz said the goal of the organization is to have a larger presence in NW Arkansas.