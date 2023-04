BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re in the process of spring cleaning, consider donating some items to the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

The shelter is teaming up with the Bella Vista Fire Department to raise donations on April 22.

The shelter needs items such as toiletries, diapers, dryer sheets, dishwasher tablets, and makeup.

You can donate at any Bella Vista Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.