ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Thrift Store has won a national award for “Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year.”

According to a press release, DomesticShelters.org named the store a 2022 Purple Ribbon Award winner in one of 28 categories. The winners were selected by a national panel of respected professionals from the domestic violence field.

The Purple Ribbon Awards are the first comprehensive awards program honoring members of the domestic violence movement, including advocates, programs, shelters, survivors and members of the community support system. Winners include entries from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The work of our staff and volunteers at the thrift store often goes unnoticed – unrecognized – even though it is one of the most important pieces of who we are as an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence. I am thrilled to be able to celebrate them and the important work they do every day. Stacy Seger, Development Director, Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter

The NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store has been a key source of revenue for programs offered by the NWA Women’s Shelter for over 20 years. In addition, clients of the shelter are able to shop on a voucher system in order to get items they need when they enter the shelter, and again when they leave to set up their new, safe home.

The shelves of the store are stocked with an “ever-changing inventory of treasures and surprises” relying solely on donations from individuals, families and companies.

The store will celebrate the award on September 19 by offering special sales, treats and more. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

For more information about getting involved with the NWAWS Thrift Store, please contact store manager Travis Baker at (479) 621-6116.

You can learn more about the Purple Ribbon Awards and find out how to get involved by clicking here.