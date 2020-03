FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Businesses and non-profits across the USA have to make drastic changes as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a press release today, the NWA Women’s Shelter is working to ease worries for its clients.

Some of its advocacy staff will continue to work one-on-one with clients virtually.

The shelter’s thrift store is closed but an online store will be implemented and the shelter will also collect donations on specific days with limited hours.