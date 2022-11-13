FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Meet Harold Chilton a World War II veteran that turned 100 years old on Saturday, November 12th.

Chilton served in the marine corps for several years and found a passion for music, you can say a pivotal moment in his life because the marines discovered a hidden talent.

“I was technically a musician and I didn’t know it but the guy was writing musician and that was the figure in my life later I didn’t know it, if you go that far I will tell you how that it was interesting how that affected my life,” Chilton said.

Chilton began to develop several musical skills that included writing Orceshtras, reciting music, and playing for others.

“I played a little bit of piano, played a little bit of guitar but my main instrument was you would never have heard you’re too young there was a thing called an accordion,” Chilton said.

Chilton’s musical gift will soon affect generations of people.

“You’re teaching your great-grandchildren music, I became a music major because of him, his daughter, my father, his son, and multiple other grandkids. Chilton’s family said.

Chilton still plays to this day and volunteers to play for others, as he continues to impact everyone with his music, as the music once did for him.