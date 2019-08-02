NWA Young Professionals Summit to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Young Professionals Summit kicks off on Friday, August 9th in Fayetteville.

The organization wants to ignite a passion within professionals through this unique leadership summit. Summit organizers Dr. Todd Jenkins, Ross Phillips, and Bianca Montoya stopped by KNWA Today to share all of the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s event.

Northwest Arkansas Emerging Leaders and Rotary Clubs of NWA have also partnered with the event to create the summit, focusing on three areas including personal, professional, and philanthropic development.

The Young Professionals Summit will be held at the Walton Arts Center in downtown Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full schedule and ticket info, click here.