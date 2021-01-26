NWACC 2021 spring enrollment down

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) announced an unofficial preliminary count of 6,784 enrolled on Tuesday, January 26, the 11th day of classes for the spring semester.

This is a 10.8% decrease when compared to the 2020 spring semester 11th-day unofficial count of 7,604.

“We believe this enrollment decrease is the direct result of several challenges associated with the pandemic. We are encouraged by the rapidly growing number of applications for the summer and fall semesters as these are early indicators that people are gaining confidence in their ability to safely resume their educational journey. We applaud our college community’s efforts to remain flexible and supportive of our students,” said VP of Student Services Dr. Todd Kitchen.

The total enrollment figure and other numbers cited for the 2021 spring semester are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

The total enrollment figure typically may include some numbers that 11th-day enrollment numbers provided to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education do not, such as students who may be auditing a class or who are enrolled in “late start” classes that begin after the traditional 16-week term kicks off.

Institutions across the state submit the reports to the Department of Higher Education in February.