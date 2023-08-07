BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees tables a millage increase referral at its meeting on August 7.

The board had an opportunity to approve a millage increase referral for the November election.

It would increase the millage rate from 2.6 mills to three mills. This would be an additional $1.8 million per year for the college.

Grant Hodges with the college says if it’s approved in the future, NWACC needs the community’s support.

“If we decide to move forward with that in the future, we would just need the community’s support, and hopefully, they see the value here of the community college and what we offer,” Hodges said.

The money from the millage would go to workforce training, additional capacity for nursing students, and an increase in pay for professors.

The same millage increase was on the ballot in the spring election of 2023, and the proposal failed.