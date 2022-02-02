BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1 spring enrollment is down compared to last year with an unofficial preliminary count of 6,402 students enrolled.

This is the 11th day of classes for the spring semester and is a 5.6% decrease compared to the 2021 spring semester, which had 6,784 students enrolled.

Although enrollment has decreased slightly, NWACC has high hopes for this summer and fall terms as we increase efforts to have safe on-campus pre-enrollment events and collegiate experiences for potential students. We have strong relationships with local high schools and community partners and will continue to work together to provide accessible pathways to obtaining a higher education. Interim Vice President of Student Services Dr. Justin White

According to NWACC, the total enrollment figure and other numbers cited for the 2022 spring semester are preliminary, unofficial numbers. The college also notes the total enrollment figure typically may include some numbers that 11th day enrollment numbers do not.

Institutions across the state submit the reports to the Department of Higher Education in February.