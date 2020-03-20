NWACC extends online courses, postpones spring commencement

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has extended online courses for the duration of the spring 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NWACC employees will continue to work remotely with a new target date of returning to the college on April 20th.

Instructors will work with students regarding any information needed for continuing their online courses.

NWACC is also postposing the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies with hopes to schedule them for a later date, possibly in the summer. More information will be provided to students at a future date.

The college’s student services such as registration, enrollment and advising will continue to be available online.

Students and employees are encouraged to monitor their NWACC email to stay updated on NWACC’s response to the COVID-19.