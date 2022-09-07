BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) announced an unofficial preliminary count of 9,475 students enrolled in all programs on Wednesday, September 7, the 11th day of classes for the 2022 fall semester.

The 11th-day enrollment count for college academic-credit students is 7,839, which represents a 10.7% increase from fall of 2021, according to a press release from NWACC.

In addition to academic-credit enrollment, the college also serves industry-credit students through workforce development, job training, adult education and other programs.

“Enrollment growth requires intentionality and dedication from all our faculty, staff, advisors, deans and administrators,” said NWACC President Dr. Dennis C. Rittle. “Thank you, team NWACC, for working together in innovative and collaborative ways to serve our students and provide a high-quality workforce to our industry and university partners. Together we succeed.”