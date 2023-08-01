BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College announced today that it has hired its first full-time athletic director.

Brooke Brewer, who for the past three years has taught at Bentonville West High School, is set to fill the role.

NWACC’s athletic program began in 2021 with men’s and women’s cross country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to the NWACC team,” President Dennis Rittle said. “As an educator and a coach, Brooke knows the importance of making sure our student-athletes succeed in the classroom and in their respective sports. She is passionate, extremely organized, and does not shy away from entrepreneurial challenges or hard work.