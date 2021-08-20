NWACC holds open house for new bicycle technician program

News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cyclists can look forward to a new career path at Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Friday, NWACC welcomed people to tour it’s bicycle technician lab, meet the program director and visit the very first group of students who’re enrolled in the course.

“It will be a year-long certificate program. It is accredited, standardized curriculum that is going to revolutionize the training pipeline for bicycle technicians,” said Megan Bolinder, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development.

NWACC will continue renovations to create a larger “Cycling and Technician Education Center” which will expand the BIEA programs.

Those interested in learning more can visit BIEA.org

