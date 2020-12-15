NWACC installs COVID-19-killing ionization air cleaning systems

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville is the first college in the state to install COVID-19 ionization air cleaning systems.

Ionization uses electric charges to create a field that purifies the air by eliminating airborne particles.

Executive Director of Operations Jack Thompson with NWACC said that keeping the students, faculty, and staff safe is always their number one priority.

“It’s been a very smooth transition to have these units on to our exisiting system and it is very benificial to everyone on campus,” he said.

Seven buildings on campus will now include the air cleaning system as well as some at the Springdale location.