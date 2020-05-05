NWACC moves Kids’ College summer courses online

Courtesy: NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) will move its Kids’ College half-day educational summer courses online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced on Tuesday.

Courses range from robotics to hands-on crafting, allowing children to “learn from subject-matter experts and discover new passions,” the college said in a release.

“Despite the changes necessitated by physical distancing requirements due to COVID-19, we are confident we will still have great experiences for our Kids’ College participants this summer – just in an online format,” said NWACC Robotics, Kids’ College and Community Engagement Coordinator AJ Hart.

Classes will still run five days a week, Monday through Friday, from June 1 to June 26. Courses are available for children ages six through 17.

You can register for classes at www.nwacc.edu/kidscollege 

