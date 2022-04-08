BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of people at Northwest Arkansas Community College spend their Friday helping children in need.

The college partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Bentonville to help build 30 kids’ beds in one day.

Lumber donations from NWACC Foundation and Associated Builders and Contractors of Arkansas helped make this possible.

Rey Taylor is the director of construction technology at NWACC. He says he hopes to keep this partnership and continue to help kids across the community for years to come.

“We’re really excited to give back to the community and to be a part of this, and what better way to show interdependence than helping a child. And, you’re not only helping the child, but you’re helping the family. And, you’re helping the teacher that doesn’t have to deal with a restless child anymore,” Taylor said.