NWACC plans increase in face-to-face services, classes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College says it is making plans for the return of the majority of employees to campus by June 14 in order to provide more face-to-face student services this summer and classes this fall.

“It’s exciting to plan the return of our staff to campus to help students with their registration and plans for the fall semester,” Vice President of Student Services Dr. Todd Kitchen said. “Although we feel we were able to successfully serve several students remotely, we recognize the need to be available to students face-to-face as some may not have regular access to technology, while others may need the kind of assurance and support that is best achieved by sitting down and having a conversation.”

The school says beginning June 14, the college will have operational hours and staffing levels that accommodate more face-to-face student services while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Students will be able to access more student services on the Bentonville campus and Washington County location, in addition to accessing them online. The services include admissions and registration, advising, financial aid, student records, Treasurer’s Office, and Information Commons.

The school also says it plans to offer more face-to- face classes this fall, in addition to its current hybrid of face-to-face and online classes, as well as online-only class options.

NWACC says it will continue to prioritize COVID-19 safety guidelines, disinfecting efforts, and encouraging vaccination, face coverings, hand washing , and social distancing.