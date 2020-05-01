NWACC plans to have spring commencement in the fall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) decided to postpone its spring 2020 commencement.

According to a press release, it now has plans to hold an in-person ceremony in December for spring and fall graduates.

In the meantime, the college also plans to host a virtual graduation celebration.

NWACC plans to host a December graduation which will be open to all students who meet graduation eligibility requirements for the spring and fall 2020 semesters. With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus and the amount of time required to plan a proper graduation ceremony, we believe this is the best option for our students. Graduation is a milestone in each student’s life and should be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, and that is what we plan to do! NWACC President Dr. Evelyn E. Jorgenson

May graduates will still graduate on time and diplomas will reflect the proper timing of each student’s actual graduation date.

NWACC will continue to update the college’s website here.