BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, The NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) Foundation recently awarded NWACC alumnus Gregory Forrester the Dick Trammel Outstanding Alumni Award for his achievements in his career and his impact on the community.

“Through his volunteer work at NWACC and his career as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Mr. Forrester has demonstrated a commitment to bettering the already wonderful community of Northwest Arkansas. Though there were many great candidates for the award this year, the Dick Trammel Outstanding Alumni Award Selection Committee determined that Mr. Forrester was more than deserving of recognition,” said Executive Director of Advancement Liz Anderson.

After a decade of working as an insurance adjuster, Forrester decided to pursue a degree in nursing at NWACC at the age of 35. Upon graduating, he worked as a registered nurse at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center’s psychiatric unit where he found his calling in mental health care.

Forrester went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and later attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he received the Harvey and Bernice Jones Nursing Scholarship and graduated with a Master of Nursing Science as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Currently, Forrester is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at the Ozarks Community Hospital – Gravette Clinic and “regularly exhibits a passion for mental health care and his community in his career and volunteer work.” He serves as treasurer for the American Psychiatric Nurses Association of Arkansas, has volunteered at the NWACC History Day for over a decade and has been a member of the Elks of Fayetteville.

“It’s a great honor as an NWACC alumnus to receive an award named after a man who has done so much for and continues to give back to our community and state. I am truly humbled to be the 2022 recipient of this distinction and will continue to represent NWACC through community involvement,” said Forrester.

The Dick Trammel Outstanding Alumni Award is named in honor of community volunteer, highway commissioner and former college trustee Dick Trammel. The award seeks to recognize an outstanding NWACC alumni who “has achieved success in his or her career field and has made a positive impact on the community.”