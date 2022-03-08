BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College held a ceremony on March 8 recognizing a generous donor of its cross country program.

The Westmoreland family donated $25,000 that goes into a scholarship fund that in the future will be awarded to cross country athletes.

The board of trustees and students currently attending NWACC on scholarships attended the event. “Honestly it means everything to me just having the chance to come out here and prove myself every day,” cross country runner Matthew Ball said. “It just means that I have the opportunity to make myself a better person and just let myself pursue everything that I’ve always wanted.”

After giving an emotional thank you speech to the Westmoreland family, Ball and his teammates took pictures with the check.