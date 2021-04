BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College is adding a new program.

A more than $1,000,000 grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation allows NWACC to begin its plans to implement its new accredited Bicycle Assembly and Repair Technician Program.

The program will teach mechanics, wheel repair, and assembly among others in both electric and manual bikes.

The roll out is expected for fall once the program is officially approved.